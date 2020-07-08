Barbara Joyce Cohen (nee Volin), 85 of Chagrin Falls, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., Columbus and Beachwood. She was born May 28, 1935, in Cleveland, and passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Bernard David Cohen, DDS.
She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University with degrees in art and K-12 education.
Barbara turned her love of art into inspiring her students and instilling in them an appreciation for all forms of art. Barbara was a well-known and accomplished interior designer for both home and industry taking her beyond Cleveland to Vail, Colo., Ogden, Utah, Florida, the Carolinas and Nebraska.
Because she was passionate about Jewish history and art, she dedicated herself to educating others, making her a popular docent at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Barbara was an active member of the women’s committee of the Chagrin Valley Little Theater, where she used her artistic talents at the numerous social events. The Chagrin Valley Women’s Club and its members provided a special outlet for both her social enjoyment and her creativity. Her often whimsical, always well-designed, luncheon centerpieces were always a hit.
Barbara’s partner in life, Dr. Bernard Cohen, was a dentist in private practice and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Dental Medicine. As a dental wife, Barbara was active in the Alliance of the Greater Cleveland Dental Society serving as president and chair of several committees, especially excelling as program chair. When her husband took a position on the faculty of the University of Nebraska Dental School, Barbara took every opportunity to impart knowledge of her religion and culture to those with limited exposure to Judaism. Upon her return to the Cleveland area, she and her husband settled in Tanglewood in Bainbridge Township because she always dreamed of living on a lake.
As a devoted wife, loving mother, educator, and designer, Barbara was always caring, concerned, and a good listener. She was a dear friend to Chuck, Kathy, Keith and Viola who were at her side throughout her illness. Surviving are her two children, Brady (Lisa) Cohen and Rebecca (J. David) Heller; seven grandchildren; niece, Cherole Lee Volin; nephews, Scott Volin and Ty Volin; and cousin, Bernard Agin. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bernard David Cohen and her parents, Newton and Dorothy Volin.
Private graveside services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery. Arrangements by childhood friend Kirk Berkowitz of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122-3270, or to a charity of one’s choosing in her name.
Sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Hospice of The Western Reserve and Home Instead Senior Care.