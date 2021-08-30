Beverly J. Cohen (nee Baker), 91, of Shaker Heights, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. Beverly was born in Cleveland on Sept. 1, 1929.
Beloved wife of the late Alan Robert Cohen; devoted mother of Laurie Harvey and Gary (Laurel) Cohen; loving grandmother of Alissa Harvey, Rachel and Justin Cohen; dear sister of Marvin Baker (deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service Aug. 31, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1630349765133725.
Interment will follow at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions in Beverly’s memory are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Cohen family.