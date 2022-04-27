Howard Cohen, 101, of Mayfield Heights, passed away March 11, 2022.
Born Jan. 24, 1921, in Cleveland, Howard graduated from Collinwood High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Western Reserve University.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Howard was self employed in the food business. He was also a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Howard is survived by his children, Michael Cohen of Glenville, N.C., and Shelley Cohen of Santa Fe, N.M.; stepson, Arthur Barron; grandchildren, Rachel McCarthy and Benjamin Cohen; and great-grandchildren, Ansley McCarthy and Amelia McCarthy. A widow, Howard was also predeceased by his parents, Sam Cohen and Jeanette Friedman, and stepdaughter, Marcia Barron.
Donations in his memory can be made to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland or a charity of your choice.