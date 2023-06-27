Jennifer Ruth Cohen, 50, adored daughter of Paul and Risa Cohen; much loved sister of Rebecca (Mark) Stephens; cherished aunt of Coleman and Cayenne Stephens. Jennifer will be dearly missed by her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was treasured by many friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (chicagosfoodbank.org) or Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence (healthcare.ascension.org/locations/illinois/ilchi/elk-grove-village-ascension-alexian-brothers-hospice-residence).
Chapel service will be held at 12:15 p.m. June 30 at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights, Ill. Interment following at Shalom Memorial Park. For additional information, shiva and a link to view the service online, visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home at shalommemorial.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home.