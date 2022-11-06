Julian D. Cohen, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 5, 2022.
Julian David Cohen was the dearly devoted husband of Marlene Walter Cohen and Sandra Lewis Cohen (deceased). Father of Ronald (Beth) Cohen, Gary (Sandie) Cohen, Wayne (Nichole) Cohen and Amy Marsh. Step-father of Ronna (Arthur) Ruppelt, Darryl (Jane) Walter and Renee Higer (Pierre Delafranconi). Grandfather of Chelsie Gould (Dan Baon), Megan (Kim) Cohen, Ryan (Aubree) Cohen, Taylor Ghiuzelian, Casey (Jeff) Pelfrey, Samantha (Nick) Delwiche, Sarah (Wesley) Ring, Ariel Cohen (Matthew Kovach), Torrence (Jennifer) Cohen, Codie Higer (Alexander Green), Kyle Walter, Dylan Marsh (Abi Raitano), Hannah (Robert) Vanhaelst, Alexis Cohen (Nate Bidwell), Lela Walter, Hannah Walter (John McCoy) and Dalton Marsh. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Rosemary, Matthew and Teddy Ring. Big brother of Diane (Joel, deceased) Adelman, Barbara (David) Isaacs and Sharon (John) Arnold. Loving son of A. Milton and Faye Cohen (both deceased).
Julian was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1959 where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
Julian was a second-generation pharmacist. During his career, he owned two drugstores, one at Gordon Square and one at East 153rd & Kinsman. In the 1980s, he partnered with his father and brothers-in-law at Leader Drug located at East 9th & Rockwell. In later years, he worked at several chain store pharmacies as store manager.
Julian was a member of the national Alpha Zeta Omega Fraternity as well as the Cleveland chapter where he was directorum. In November 1984, he was named Man of the Year. He was also a member of the Northern Ohio Academy of Pharmacy, Cleveland chapter and the Ohio Pharmacists Association.
Julian was a dedicated member of Forest City Lodge #388 where he became Master in November 1984. On May 31 of this year, he was honored by the lodge for his 50 years of service surrounded by his extended family. One of his proudest moments was when he installed his grandsons, Ryan and Dylan, as members of the lodge.
As a resident of Beachwood for over 50 years, he was honored just a few months ago at a ceremony at the pool.
He spent 47 summers at Chautauqua Lake camping and boating. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of being at Sandy Beach, eating wings at the Casino, and tubing behind his pristine boat.
Julian and his wife, Marlene, traveled extensively starting with a honeymoon in Israel. They went to England and Italy, cruised the Caribbean, Mississippi River and Mediterranean from Istanbul to Nice, traveled to Alaska, and spent many winters in Florida.
He and his late wife, Sandy, skied throughout the country spending many weekends in western New York. His children remember many fun family trips to Florida, especially to Epcot. Being a grandfather was top of his list. He was in the audience of countless sporting events, musicals, and dance recitals - at times driving from one to the next in a single day.
He was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and could be seen watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs on TV barely missing an important game.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the wonderful caregivers who took care of Julian for these past several months: Shawan, Anita, Ana, Nicky, Yolanda, Betty, Falana, Jessie, Connie and Nohemi.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view these services, please navigate to the Join Livestream button in the services section. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew Benevolent section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Shiva will continue from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the residence, 2757 Shakercrest Blvd. in Beachwood.
Donations can be made to Forest City Lodge #388, the Hospice of Western Reserve or Temple Emanu El.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Cohen family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.