Mardele L. Cohen, dear sister of Bonnie (Chet) Zajac and Lauri (Karl) Bosshart. Cherished cousin to Marla Simon, Larry and Lisa Weiser, Steven Egar and David Egar. Loving aunt and devoted "Grantie" to many. Beloved daughter of the late Claire and Carl Cohen.
Services will be held May 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment is at Lake View Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. May 2 at bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to Mardele L. Cohen obituary, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. May 2; and from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. May 3. For information regarding location and to make times go to tributetomardele@gmail.com (Masks, social distancing and only people that have been vaccinated are required).
Friends who wish may contribute in Mardele's memory to the Cleveland Museum of Art's Fund for Education, 11150 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106 (clevelandart.org/join-and-give/support/memory-and-honor-gifts).