Marilyn Cohen (nee Gross). Mother of Jeffrey (Kim) Freeman and the late Vicki Lynn Freeman. Grandmother of Leah Freeman. Dear friend of Diane Davie.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. July 5 at Hillcrest Cemetery 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice. Those who are unable to attend the service can view it on YouTube by searching Marilyn Cohen Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.