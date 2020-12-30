Martin Cohen died at age 69 on Dec. 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Carolann Cohen (nee Ward); son, Jacob (Rebecca) Cohen; daughters, Rifka Claypool and Rachel (Joel) Heiser; sisters, JoAnn (Steve) Eisenberg and Barbara (Bob) Anderson; brother, Mike (Aita) Cohen; nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He graduated with an engineering degree from University of California, Davis, where he also played football for four years. He later went to night school where he received a law degree from Cleveland State University. He worked on various projects including 20 years at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant before becoming president of National Engineering and Construction, and later on an owner and CEO of Prestress Services Industries.
The real passion in his life was his family. He loved presiding over large Passover seders with his family and friends and weekly Shabbat dinner gatherings. He took great pride in following the many accomplishments and activities of his grandchildren whether on the sports field, in school or in the community.
Marty was a supporter of AIPAC, attended many national conferences with his son and most recently with one of his grandsons. He was passionate about Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, where his grandchildren attend. He served on the board, executive committee, and most recently chaired the Mandel JDS building renovation.
Marty was a proud American and a proud Jew. He lived his life in service to this great country, the Jewish People and his family.
A private family graveside funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Friends may view service beginning Jan. 1 at YouTube (search Martin Cohen Funeral Service).
Private shiva will be observed due to COVID-19.
Donations in Marty’s memory can be made to: The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, or Cape Coral Chabad, 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy. W, Cape Coral, FL 33914.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.