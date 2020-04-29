Known to his community and the world of entertainment as Marty Conn. Marty sadly passed away April 23, 2020, at Menorah Park in Beachwood. Beloved husband to Norma Cohen Conn (nee Commins), of blessed memory.
Born in Cleveland on June 4, 1925, he loved and adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob Crosby, legendary big band leader, for whom Marvin drummed as a teenager, introduced him as Marty Conn, just once on stage, and the name was born for the first time.
Marvin’s career started as a 4-year old prodigy, playing drums and tap dancing his way into the hearts of audiences and band leaders. Marvin’s father, Hyman Cohen, was president of Economy Produce. As early as five years old, Marty would dress up in a suit and hat, carry his briefcase, and head off to work with his Dad. “I adored my Dad - I learned absolutely everything from him.”
Still under age 21, he was playing at the Cedar Point ballroom. That is the day he always remembered, and the day his life changed forever when he met a beautiful woman named Norma Commins of Warren. After six months, he asked Norma for her hand in marriage. Of course, she accepted.
Marty evolved to become recognized as one of the top drummers in the country, touring with the world’s top band leaders, from Tommy Dorsey to Benny Goodman, and eventually formed Marty Conn Orchestras, before he found his next calling as a legendary entertainment manager and agent. Marty’s incredible work ethic along with his connections in the entertainment industry inspired him to open his own theatrical agency. He partnered with Billy Laing to book Billy Laing Orchestras and also with Don King to book world class boxers.
Marty Conn Entertainment booked events at the White House including four Inaugural Balls and numerous presidential events. He and President George H.W. Bush built a special relationship that involved him calling Marty’s mother when she was ill and making Marty an honorary secret service member. Marty managed and booked such stars as Barbra Streisand, Mike Douglas, Jay Leno, Bobby Darin, Arsenio Hall, Regis Philbin and Jackie Mason. He booked Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop – later to be known as the Rat Pack - to name some of his favorites. When he interviewed Bobby Goldsboro after Norma passed away, Bobby sang his famous song “Honey” on the air and replaced the name “Honey” with the name “Norma.” Country singer Shane Phillips sings this version even today. Well known Cleveland pianist, the late Jack Lacey wrote “A Little Bit of Hope” in Norma’s memory and now we would remember Marty the same way. He collaborated with Colonel Parker in booking Elvis Presley. He worked with Johnny Carson in producing the marriage of Tiny Tim on the Tonight Show. He partnered with one of his lead agents Jim D’Amico to book such acts as Air Supply, Aerosmith, and Kenny Loggins. Johnny Green, of Johnny Green and the Greenmen from the original Batman TV series, has been with Marty Conn since 1959. From Marty’s bookings he appeared with such acts as Bill Haley and the Comets and the Rolling Stones in 1964 with agent Bernie Orenstein, Kenny Rogers, Roy Clark and Jerry Lee Lewis. Marty Conn Entertainment was and still is the exclusive agent for the original George Barris Batmobile.
His daughters recall so many stars visiting at their home. He served as longtime manager for Liberace and Tom Jones. The Marty Conn Signature Bands (Eugene Ross and Company, Dennis Samson and Nightbreeze, and Dave Thomas and the Marty Conn Band) performed both locally and nationally and when combined together formed Marty Conn’s Legendary Band. Everywhere Marty went, people would say, “your band played at my wedding!”
He worked nationally for such brands at Caesars Entertainment and had entertainment and bands in many top theme parks and casinos.
Marty’s nationally syndicated radio talk show spanning over 40 years, 20/40 Coast to Coast, was co-produced by Jim Mehrling, with co-host Norma Conn and her famous line “What about me Marty?”. His interview with Ed McMahon of the Tonight Show began with “Heeeeeeeeere’s Marty!” Marty always delivered. We also want to thank Ed Costello for his over 25 years of service as office manager for Marty Conn Entertainment. Thanks also to Diane Rock, and Evans Printing in Solon for their many years of valuable service and support.
He learned from his mother Sarah and his father Hyman, that it was important to support his community. Rose and Philip Commins, Norma’s parents, taught all of us that everyone is special in their own way, teaching us sweetness and kindness and patience. In Marty’s way, that meant donating world-class entertainment in support of many Cleveland foundations and benefits. Marty believed in the power of music and how it could bring people together, while encouraging children to embrace their talents – as he did.
Marty Conn Entertainment is still going strong under the leadership of Marty and Norma’s family, with love and music.
Marvin was the son of the late Sarah and Hyman Cohen, of blessed memory. We remember with love, first child, Howard Bruce Cohen of blessed memory. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Cohen (John) Goodworth, Shari Cohen Konikoff (Dr. Larry Rossoff), Sharon Cohen Kripke (Robert); his sister Marlene Leitson Walter (Aaron, Bob Leitson of blessed memory) of Cleveland; brothers Allen Cohen (Rita) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Eugene Cohen (Shirlee) of Chicago; Norma’s late brother Stanley (Brenda) Commins; seven grandchildren – Stephany Goodworth, Jessa (Jason) Hochman, Paige Goodworth, Ryan Konikoff, Rachael Konikoff (David) Rosenberg; Chad (Alison) Kripke, Dr. Brad (Abby) Kripke; and five great-grandchildren: Noah and Nash Hochman, Makiah Rose Rosenberg and just born April 28, 2020, and named by Makiah Rose, Baby Strawberry (until further notice), and Jonah and Morgan Kripke.
The family wishes to thank Rabbi Frederick Eisenberg, Rabbi Matthew Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid, Rabbi Joseph Kirsch at Menorah Park, Rabbi Donald Rossoff of Chicago for always embracing Norma, Marty and our family with prayers and love. We want to thank our beautiful Aunt Marlene for all she does for us and we consider her our second mother. She was our father’s rock.
Mom and Dad, we want to thank you for being the very best parents in the whole world by teaching us all love, generosity, respect, and patience. We love you, miss you, and are proud of you and of our memories together.
A private family graveside service was held April 27 at Lakeview Cemetery.
A public Celebration of Marty’s life will be held at a time and place to be determined.
Donations in Marty’s memory may be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation, Menorah Park or Temple Israel Ner Tamid (Mayfield Heights), with the kindest of thanks and gratitude.