Minnie L. Cohen (nee Levine), 98, loving wife of the late George Cohen. Cherished mother and best friend of Linda (Harvey) Mitchell, Francine (Paul) Kravitz and Kenneth (Yael) Cohen. Adored grandmother of David Ross, Todd (Jessica) Ross, Evan (Kristine) Ross, Michael Kravitz, Debbie (Tracy Minner) Kravitz, Rabbi Matt (Erin) Cohen, Rachelle (Zev Rosenberg) Cohen, Roni Cohen and Shira (Patrick) McVean.
Devoted great-grandmother of Gabriel, Lila and Carson Ross, Aydan Cohen, Mai, Aviv and Ofir Cohen, Millie and Miles McVean. Dear sister of the late Evelyn Gross and Jennie Wolf; and beloved aunt.
Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Zoom stream will be at bit.ly/363cQGU.
Family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110.