Miriam “Myrna” Cohen (nee Levine), beloved wife of the late Harold Feren and Julius Cohen. Loving mother of Ellyn (Robert) Feldman, Marcy (Michael) Hayes and Steven (Charity Ellison) Feren. Devoted grandmother of Raleigh (Jon) Orosz, Grady (Kim) Hayes, Abagail Feldman, Jeb Feldman and Zora Feren. Great-grandmother of Jayson, Hannah, Keria, Sawyer, Avery, Wesley, Wyatt and Felix. The family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregiver, Gwen.
Family graveside services will be held May 12 at the Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
For Zoom information, email rhayes1@kent.com.