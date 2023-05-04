Muriel Hope Cohen (nee Nickman), beloved wife of the late Aaron, passed away May 3, 2023.
Loving mother of Barbara (Barry) Smoloff, the late Sandra (Stuart) Levin and the late Marcy Horvitz. Devoted grandmother of Daniel (Ruth) Levin, Eric (Hannah) Smoloff, Danielle (Michael) Weiner and Matthew (Elizabeth) Horvitz. Great-grandmother of Jeremiah, Sarah, Lyla, Brooks, Arabella, Judith and Meredith. Dear sister of the late Myron (Eileen) and the late Howard (Helen) Nickman. Cherished aunt and great-aunt. Dear companion of late Sol Comet. Beloved mother-in-law of Richard Horvitz.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends until 5 p.m. May 7 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange. Shiva will continue from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 8 and 9 at the R.H. Myers Apartments, 27200 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Children's Tumor Foundation or the Lupus Foundation of America.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. May 7 by going to bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary of Muriel Cohen and clicking on live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.