Phyllis A. Cohen, 95, formerly of Columbus, passed away at Menorah Park in Beachwood on Dec. 9, 2022.
She was a member of Congregation Tifereth Israel until moving to Cleveland and an avid bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Cohen; her parents, Lillian and Louis Oppenheimer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Bettye and Albert “Buddy” Beim. She is survived by daughters, Diane (Dr. Robert) Newman, Sandra (Terry) Silver and Beverly (Bruce) Klein; grandchildren, Julie (Gregg) Goldin, Matthew (Mandi) Newman, Lauren (Michael) Glazer, Gregg (Natalie) Silver, Kevin Silver, Benjamin Klein (fiancee, Adi Haliva) and Jonathan (Julie Gibbons) Klein; great-grandchildren, Ari Goldin, Talia Goldin, Josalyn Newman, Jordan Glazer, Elana Glazer, Nora Silver, Ethan Klein and Zoe Klein; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way in Columbus.
Contributions may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel (tiferethisrael.org).
Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.
For a link to the Zoom, please email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.