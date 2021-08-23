Phyllis J. Cohen (née Lyons), 78, of Lyndhurst passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Phyllis was born April 24, 1943.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Irvin Cohen; devoted mother of Dr. Lance (Jacki) Cohen of Scottsdale, Ariz., Stacey Cohen of Lyndhurst and Jennifer Cohen of Phoenix, Ariz.; loving grandmother of Ilan Bitterman, Marley Guerra and step-grandmother of Randall (Anna) Burke and Madison Burke; dear sister of Marilyn Mayers; daughter of the late Dr. Harry and Dorothy Lyons.
Interment will be in Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Cohen family. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.