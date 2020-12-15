Robert G. Cohen, beloved husband of the late Rochelle (Shelly) Cohen; loving partner and friend of the late Phyliss Gary (Doug, John and Tye); devoted father to Stephanie (Bruce) Mouw, Carolyn Cohen (Larry Miller), Jeffrey (Kathy) Cohen and Joseph (Sofia) Cohen; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Samuel and Rachael Scheinman, Harrison and Aidan Solar, and Kalle, Vera, Axel, Astrid and Hannah Cohen; dear brother of Richard Cohen (Sharon deceased); loving brother in law to Susan Stoper; and uncle to many and a great friend to all.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. To view webcasting, visit bit.ly/smallchapel. No visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of food or flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Robert Cohen to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or made online at giving.clevelandclinic.org. Please include (Name in memory of) in the memo section on the check or as prompted online, and note that it’s in support of the Hillcrest Hospital IC nursing staff.