Robert “Bob” Cohen, dearly beloved husband of Shirley (nee Brody); devoted father of Dale (Cindy) Cohen, Steven (Susan) Cohen and Lisa (Bryan) Keffer; cherished grandfather of Robin, Ryan and Rachel Cohen, Jaymie (Matthew) Epstein, Samuel, Noah and Joshua Cohen, Haley and Jayme Keffer; loving great grandfather of Asher Bennett Epstein; dear brother of Sharon Ishee (Roger) and Leonard Cohen (deceased) (wife Gloria Cohen).
Bob was an amazing person – kind, loving and generous. He and Shirley were married for 63 years and were consummate snowbirds, flying down to the warmer climes of Florida for the winter. He loved stained glass art and created beautiful stained glass pieces, which are hanging throughout both homes. He owned and ran Empire Glass Co., working alongside his son, Dale. Bob was heavily involved in the glass industry and served as president of the Ohio Glass Association. Always up for an adventure, he included his family on many trips to the National Glass Association’s annual conventions throughout the country.
Bob was always involved in his children’s lives, from working with his sons’ Boy Scouts troops to helping with his daughter’s Bluebirds group. He enjoyed fishing and boating, and caught lots of fish with his kids and extended family members Roger and Chucky. He loved spending time with his nine grandchildren and keeping up on their comings and goings. His sense of humor was passed down to his children and grandchildren who always have a joke or off-the-cuff remark on the tips of their tongues.
It meant so much to him and Bob was so happy to meet his new, great grandson through a video call prior to his passing.
Bob will be greatly missed but will always be remembered with love and laughter.
Private family services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19. To view the service, navigate to YouTube and search “Robert Cohen Funeral Service.”
Contributions are suggested to Temple Israel Ner Tamid or Children’s Wish Foundation.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.