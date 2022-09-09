Cohen Ronald

Ronald Cohen, 81, of Cleveland Heights passed away Sept. 7.
He was the former husband of Marsha Mintz; beloved father of Ginger Gordan (William Foster), Jeffrey Cohen, and Jack Greminger (Nancy), and Nancy Greminger Henkin; grandfather of Blaze and Buzz Foster, Matthew (Heather), Justin, Jeanne, and Chelsi; and great-grandfather of Maddie, Morgan, and Miley.
He was the son of the late Woolf and Dora Cohen; brother of the late Millicent Rosenberg (Alex).
Ronald was artistic, comical, and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside service took place at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Solon on Sept. 9.
Arrangements by Shapiro Funeral Care.