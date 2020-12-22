Shirley Cohen (nee Spero), 95, of Akron, passed away Dec. 9, 2020.
Born July 12, 1925, in Cleveland to Jack and Esther Spero, Shirley is survived by her children, Neil Cohen (Amy Bona) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Joyce (Michael) Butlien of Akron; and grandchildren, Emily (Dylan), Lizzie, Claudia, Matt and Rob. She was predeceased by her husband of
23 years, Melvin Cohen; parents, Jack and Esther; and sister, Ruth Rich.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from Brookdale Bath and Brookdale Hospice staff.
Burial was at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations can be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.