Yael R. Cohen (nee Rosenfeld), beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Roni Cohen, Liat (Nir) Finer, Karen Gabai, Rabbi Matthew (Erin) Cohen and Rachelle Cohen. Devoted grandmother of Mai, Aviv, Ofir, Ayden, Geva, Rahm, Yarden, Ido and Netta. Dear sister of Rachel (Samuel) Schacham.
Private family graveside services will be held May 3. The funeral will be streamed on Zoom at 11 a.m. May 3 at bit.ly/3ugJgHR. The meeting ID is 916 1153 4172 and the passcode is "yael". To dial in, find your local number at zoom.us/u/abPnKm9j79.
Shiva will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. May 3, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 4, and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the residence, 3895 Tradewinds Circle in Pepper Pike (Sterling Lakes). Social distancing and masks would be appreciated.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kosher Food Bank or the Julie Abrams Minyan Fund c/o B'nai Jeshurun Congregation.