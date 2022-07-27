Dr. Alan Ivan Cohn was born in Cleveland on Sept. 23, 1945, to parents Ben and Fred Cohn. He passed away July 17, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
A graduate of Brush High School, Alan continued his education at The Ohio State University and late received his Medical Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. Alan moved to Tucson, Ariz., in 1974, where he did a fellowship in nephrology at the University of Arizona. Remaining in Tuscon, he began a nearly 40 year career in private practice, specializing in nephrology and internal medicine. His compassion and kindness was felt by his patients, especially those he treated at the Tohono O’odham Nation at the Sells, Ariz., Indian Reservation Hospital.
Alan enjoyed world travel with his wife, Gail, and he was an avid reader. He was also a constant advocate for those less fortunate. Alan will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his unforgettable laugh. To know Alan was to love him.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; step-son, Derek (Michelle) Miller; sister, Maxine Birrer, who he always referred to as his little sister even though she is nine years older; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him very much.
Alan was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Freda Cohn; daughter, Amanda Cohn; brother, Herbert Cohn; and his first wife, Debbie Cohn.
Donations in Alan’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.