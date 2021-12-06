Ellen E. Cohn (nee Kahn), beloved wife of Victor J. Cohn. Loving mother of Debbie Jerry) Tonkovich, Beverly (Chris) Pressey and Gary (Lisa) Cohn. Devoted grandmother of Daniel (Vanessa), Katie, Rachel and Amanda Tonkovich, Kai and Zoey Pressey, Chloe, Melanie (Daniel) and Chelsea Cohn. Great-grandmother of Miko. Dear sister of Ralph (Barbara) Kahn.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd., in Orange. Receiving will continue from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the residence, 2112 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst. Masks and vaccinations required.
Friends who wish may contribute in Ellen's memory to The Center For Transformative Nanomedicine (CTN), a collaboration with Hebrew University and Cleveland Clinic, c/o American Friends of the Hebrew University, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Suite 2020, Chicago, IL 60606, or afhu.org.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream/.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.