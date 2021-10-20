Lottie P. Cohn (nee Wolff), 92, of Beachwood, passed away Oct. 11, 2021.
Born in Bonn, Germany, on June 25, 1929, to Josef and Martha Wolff, Lottie left Germany for Holland and boarded the last ship to cross the English Channel in April 1940. She arrived in the U.S. that month, and in Cleveland in May 1940. She later graduated from Glenville High School.
She became a secretary at Ohio Bellco and taught Sunday school at Park Synagogue. She also worked at the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School, and was an office manager at the American Jewish Committee’s Cleveland office. A member of Park Synagogue, Lottie was a member of NA’AMAT, Park Synagogue sisterhood, and the PTA, and volunteered at the Greens Care and Rehabilitation in Lyndhurst.
Lottie loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, traveling, bridge, mahjong, word search, jumble puzzles and writing poems.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, W. Louis Cohn, and parents, Josef and Martha. She is survived by children, Debbie (Fred, deceased) Bonhard and Terry (Richard, deceased) Turner; grandchildren, Allison (Matthew) Aber, Jody Bonhard (Maksim Chernyavskiy), Robert (Meghan) Bonhard, Marc Turner and Lisa Turner; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Henry and Simon Aber and Ruby Bonhard.
Funeral services were held Oct. 17 at Zion Memorial Park.
Contributions in memory of Lottie can be made to Helen’s Place, c/o Stone Gardens, 27900 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.