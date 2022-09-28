Sandra K. Cole (nee Klein), beloved wife of Michael D. Cole. Loving mother of Jodi Katz and Heidi (Roger Howell) Cole. Devoted grandmother of Adam and Zoe. Dear sister of Mark Klein.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El Section).
Family will receive friends following services until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the residence, 1863 Euston Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW Cleveland Chapter) or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.