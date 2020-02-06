Gloria B. Coleman (nee Bryskier), 94, of Atlanta, passed ware Feb. 5, 2020.
Gloria was born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Chicago to Max and Bertha Bryskier. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. In addition to managing the childcare, housework, shopping and cooking for nearly 40 years Gloria was her husband’s entire support staff for the business he ran out of their home.
For many years, Gloria was an active volunteer with the American Heart Association, particularly for its annual fundraising drive each February. She also delivered Meals on Wheels and was a regular blood donor. Gloria was a home sewer, making window treatments and clothes for herself, her two daughters, her daughters’ dolls, and eventually for her grandchildren. She also knit, did needlepoint and other needlework.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Louis J. Coleman, a brother and her twin sister. She is survived by her children, Deborah Coleman of Cleveland, Shelley Coleman of Atlanta, Daniel Coleman of Raleigh, N.C., and Zach Coleman of Hong Kong; grandchildren, Josh (Emilie) Polster, Shira (Brian) Viel, Ilana Polster, David (Melissa) Zandman, Dana Coleman and Gadi Coleman; and two great-grandchildren.
Deborah will sit shiva at her home, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10.