Judith Collen (nee Redlick), adored and beloved wife of the late Berton; cherished and devoted mother of Kathleen (Dan) Gisser and Elizabeth (Brian) Rosenbaum of Seattle; adoring grandmother Rachel and Joshua Rosenbaum, and Emily Gisser; dear sister of Linda Hirshman of New York City and David Redlick of Boston.
Services will be held at noon June 1 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive friends following services from 2 to 5 p.m. June 1 at the residence, 27500 Cedar Road (Point East) in Beachwood, and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Gisser, 32047 Kenyon Circle in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to M.U.S.I.C. Stars in the Classics (starsintheclassics.org) or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.