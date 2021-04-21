Marlene Mesnick Colon, 73, suddenly passed on April 5, 2021. She was born in Cleveland to the late Anne (nee Auerbach) and Max Mesnick. Marlene was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School (1965) and The Ohio State University (1969), and she obtained a Master’s in Education degree from Georgia State University.
Marlene had a tremendous heart. She taught children with special needs and volunteered at various hospitals that cared for the elderly. She provided exercise classes at the assisted living facility in which her mother resided for over 10 years. She was certified in Zumba and LaBlast, both dance-based high-impact forms of exercise.
For many years Marlene led aqua aerobics at the Atlanta JCC plus Zumba throughout the city. Her dynamic personality and devotion to fitness inspired many participants to maintain and increase their personal health. Her generous and uplifting spirit brightened every room she entered. Marlene never met a stranger and always saw the best in everyone.
She was the ultimate event planner which she turned into a successful business, Celebrations Over Atlanta.
Her family was the epicenter of her life. She is survived by her sons, Loren Colon (Marieli) of Decatur, Ga., and Jonathan Colon (Tasha) of Sandy Springs, Ga.; her brother, Dennis Mesnick (Sue) of San Diego. She was a beloved grandmother of Matthew Colon and Julieanne Colon. She was formerly married to Dr. Paul Colon and is predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence Mesnick and Dr. Ronald Mesnick.
Donations are suggested to The Aquatics Department of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.