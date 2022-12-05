In loving memory of David M. Cooklin, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Tiktinsky), who passed away Dec. 1, 2022. Loving father of Jason Cooklin and Brandee Cooklin.
Graveside services will be held Dec. 9 at the Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 21100 W. Griffin Road in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Visitation will be held at the Florida residence, and for visitation at the Cleveland residence, please contact the family.
Friends who wish may contribute a donation to a charity of your choice that reminds you of David, such as an organization that supports animals or youth hockey.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.