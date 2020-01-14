Goldye Cooper (nee Glassman), 99, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at Menorah Park in Beachwood. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd. Loving mother of Marlene (Jonathan) Green, Janet (Ricky) Robinson and Michael Cooper. Devoted grandmother of Alice (Evan) Langholt, Laura Zeilinger, Karla (Eric) Lang, Melanie Sankaran, Emily Nadock, Andrew Robinson, Abraham (Sharon) Robinson. Great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Milton, Meyer and Benjamin Glassman, Paula Glazer, Marion Hirsch, Nora Rothman, Shirley Moliff and Ruth Splaver.
Goldye was born Dec. 15, 1920, in Cleveland to Jesse and Harry Glassman, she was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. At a young age, she and her younger siblings stayed at the Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau (formerly Jewish Orphans Home) during the Great Depression.
She worked selling laundry products over the phone for a brother-in-law until learning to drive at the age of 40, and then began a long career with Sun Life Insurance Company as an insurance salesperson.
She was president of the sisterhood at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, and volunteered at the Eastlake Senior Center, where she walked to meetings at the former Taft Elementary School, weather permitting.
She was an avid craftswoman, skilled at knitting, doll-making, crocheting and sewing. Most importantly, her generous and kind spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. Jan. 16, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 at the residence of Marlene and Jonathan Green, 14960 Surrey Downs Drive in Russell.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Eastlake Senior Center, 1580 E. 332nd St., Eastlake, OH 44095, or Bellefaire JCB, 22001 Fairmount Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44118.