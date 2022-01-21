Helen Cooper (nee Brunstein), beloved wife of the late Bernard for 40 loving years of marriage. Helen was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 4, 1937, and passed away Jan. 20, 2022. A long time Wickliffe, and Chapel Hill, N.C., resident. Helen Cooper is the devoted mother of Robin (Tom) Burlinski, Ron (Chris) Cooper, David (Tammy Sue) Cooper, Patti (Chuck) Mally and Tammy (Rick) Cooper Ostrow; adored grandmother of 12; adoring great-grandmother of nine; dearest sister of Jean (Tom) Beasley and the late Martha Brunstein; predeceased by her dear parents Jacob and Bessie Brunstein.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors immediately following interment until 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Temple Am Shalom, 7599 Center St. in Mentor. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to either Brookdale Hospice of Cleveland or Temple Am Shalom.
To view livestream on day of service, go to bkbmc.com, go to obituaries at the top of page then find Helen Cooper, scroll down to join livestream and click on that.
