Tillie Coppersmith (nee Cohen), 106 of Beachwood, passed away May 11, 2020.
Born in New York City to Jack Cohen and Dora Holzman Cohen on Aug. 15, 1913, Tillie’s family moved to Cleveland shortly thereafter. She graduated from Glenville High School in 1930. Tillie went on to become a bookkeeper at a small private Cleveland dairy and was also a cost accountant at the Navy Finance Center.
Tillie was a member of Park Synagogue for 66 years, and was involved with Park Synagogue sisterhood, Jewish War Veterans and Hadassah. She loved music, especially opera and operetta, singing, reading, crocheting, mahjong, canasta and bingo.
Tillie always wanted domestic happiness for everyone. She often always asked younger people she met if they were married, including her aides at Montefiore and at home, and offered to find someone for them. When situations were tough, Tillie’s favorite response was “nothing is written in stone.” When first dating her future husband Joe, he took her to a cocktail lounge not knowing she didn’t drink alcohol and was very nervous about going in. She spent most of the evening looking at her drink without saying a word about it until he finally took the hint. Tillie was known to make her points very quietly.
Tillie was the wife of the late Joseph Coppersmith for 11 years; mother of Linda Vivian (Jay) Weiss of University Heights; aunt of Elana (Michael) Wiener and Denise (Rafi) Hami (deceased); great-aunt of Rachael Wiener, Zachary Weiner, Yael (Matt) Casselberry and Jonathan Hami; and sister of the following deceased, Benjamin A. Cohen, Max L. Cohen and William S. Cohen.
Funeral services were held May 13 at Bet Olam Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Tillie can be made to Montefiore’s Vinney Hospice or Park Synagogue.