Jack Coven, beloved husband of the late Horty (nee Markowitz). Loving father of Larry (Liza) Coven, Marcia (Steve Joseph) Coven and Kenny (Karen Lombardo) Coven. Devoted grandfather of Brad (Sara) Coven, Steve (Melissa) Coven, Bryan (Kristen) Shea, Michael (Erica) Ward, Alex Coven and Robbie Coven. Adored great-grandfather of Olivia, Ava, Noa, Drew, Emma and Aiden.
Private family graveside services will be held Sept. 29 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish to view the service may do so beginning Sept. 30 by going to YouTube (search Jack Coven Funeral Service).
Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to Horty and Jack Coven Camp Scholarship Fund c/o The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.