Cowan-Fine, Maxine
Born in Cleveland to Mollie and Morris Berman on Dec. 21,1926, Maxine Cowan-Fine (nee Berman), passed away peacefully on Sept. 7 at age 95. Beloved wife of Paul Fine for 22 years and the late Arthur A. Cowan for 50 years, Maxine was a loving and caring wife.
She was a devoted mother to Sharyl (Dr. Stephen) Bloom, Dr. Larry (Katy) Cowan, Michelle (Bobby) Reiner, Michael Fine, Martin (Catherine Brooks) Fine and Richard ( Sabine) Fine; cherished grandmother to Dr. Tracy (Dr. William ) Goldman, Alison (Marc) Rossen, Julie (Kathleen Ellery) Bloom, Emily Cowan, Daniel Cowan, Sarah Cowan, Jenna Cowan, Jennifer (Robert) Ferns, Joshua ( Kristin) Reiner, Jordan Reiner, Camile Fine, Layne Fine, Sarah Fine, Nathan Fine, Natalie (Max Thaver) Fine, Dayna Fine and Julia Fine. Loving great-grandmother to Joshua Rossen, Marley Rossen, Avery Goldman, Amanda Goldman, Ryan Ferns, Madison Ferns, Landon Ferns, Kelly Reiner, Gretta Reiner, and Ronan Reiner. Maxine was the dear sister of Ruth (Samuel) Ryshen and Elsie (Alfred) Grossberger (both deceased).
Maxine was beautiful inside and out. Her smile would brighten any room she entered. She expressed a genuine interest in people’s stories and lives and always found the good in everyone. She loved to travel and turned every experience into an adventure. She traveled extensively with Paul in the U.S. and abroad. She especially loved spending winters in Laguna Hills, Calif.
She was the most devoted grandmother. Her family was her first priority and she loved entertaining on holidays and whenever she could get the whole family together. Her cooking was exemplary, always prepared with love.
Maxine was a dedicated and active volunteer at Montefiore working at the Posh Nosh. She relished her job as a volunteer at Hillcrest hospital for over a decade.
Her favorite pastimes were reading, playing bridge, mahjong, and most of all enjoying time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her close and longtime friendships were a testament to her outgoing and caring personality. Her huge heart, sense of humor and limitless generosity were what made Maxine who she was.
Services will be held at Berkowitz Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
To view the service at 2:30 p.m., please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1662658538206980
Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon.
Following burial, the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood.
Those who wish to make donations in her memory may do so to a charity of their choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Cowan-Fine family.