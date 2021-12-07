Teacher, legal administrator, outdoorsman, friend, brother and father, Ira James Cowan lived a life of purpose while savoring the small things as he found ways to give to his friends, his neighbors, and the community he loved so much. As a man, he dedicated his life to promoting activities and organizations that enhanced the public good. On the evening of Dec. 4, 2021, he died peacefully after several months of illness.
Jim was born in Cleveland to Constance “Connie” and Les Cowan. He was a member of the first graduating class of Beachwood High School where he served as class president, and captain of several sports teams. He matriculated to Miami University then spent his sophomore and junior years at Case Western Reserve University, where he played football. He returned to Miami University his senior year and graduated.
Having learned from his parents the importance of giving back to the community, Jim taught school for Beachwood and at Chagrin Falls High School before serving as assistant principal at Woodbury Junior High in Shaker Schools. During this time, he also served as Beachwood recreation director. Having earned a Masters of Administration degree from John Carroll University, he left the education profession and worked the remainder of his professional life as the executive director for three Cleveland law firms: Burke, Haber & Berick; Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP; and Ulmer & Berne LLP.
He possessed a burning intellectual curiosity, loved word-play, literature, the sciences and the arts. He was an outdoorsman, a gardener, a reader and an athlete. He had an interesting penchant for baskets and even dabbled with the accordion and piano. The spark of his early interest in nature was lit by his father, who took his family in the 1940s and early 1950s to a remote fishing camp only accessible by train. He built on this passion through wilderness canoe trips, first with his boyhood chums from Beachwood and later, more extensive trips though Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Nunavut with his son. Closer to home, he spent weekends exploring the wooded trails of the Western Reserve, with a labrador retriever always at his side.
Jim is survived by his son and his wife, Ted and Tishan Cowan of Davis, Calif.; his daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Bill Shurman of Danville, Calif.; his grandchildren, Jake and Julia Shurman, and Archer and Piper Cowan; and his sister and brother-in-law, Loe and Gary Goldwasser; and his nephews, Brian and Andy Goldwasser and their families.
Services will be held at noon Dec. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Boookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks required. A video stream of the service will also be available via the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1638832064152210.
Visitation will follow from 2:30 to 5 p.m. inside the Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 260.
Anyone wishing to honor Jim, please make donations to The Gathering Place or to The Friends of the Boundary Waters (friends-bwca.org/donations).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.