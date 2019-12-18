Marjorie F. Cowen passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. Originally from Whitefish Bay, Wis., Marjorie settled in Cleveland, where she pursued her education — receiving her undergraduate degree from Ursuline College and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University — and began a successful 16-year career as an administrator and development officer at Case.
It was also at Case that she met her second husband and love of her life, Scott S. Cowen. Together, they moved to New Orleans when he became president of Tulane University in 1998. Marjorie embraced her new role as senior adviser for external affairs and made sure to frequently open the president’s house to students and other members of the Tulane and broader New Orleans community. She was also proud to be affiliated with a number of civic and Jewish organizations.
Marjorie was known for her graciousness, her sparkle and joie de vivre, and for her caring and unwavering friendship.
A determined and brave woman who faced the highs and lows of life with her unmistakable humor, honesty and spiritedness, she was a mentor and role model to many and will be remembered for her wisdom and warmth alike. She loved her family with all her heart and was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother.
Marjorie is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Scott S. Cowen; her loving children, Lisa Feldman, Tommy (Ali) Feldman, Karen (Niklaus) Feldman and Amanda (David) Cowen Russell; her adored grandchildren, Lulu, Toby, Henry, Joey and Mara; and her dear brother, Jim (Judy) Silbermann; as well as countless wonderful friends.
Burial services in East Hampton, N.Y., will be private. Arrangements are being made for memorial services in early 2020 in New Orleans and Cleveland.
Donations in Marjorie’s memory may be made to the Marjorie F. Cowen Fund at Case Western Reserve University or InMotion, a nonprofit wellness center for people with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders in Warrensville Heights.