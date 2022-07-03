Adam Cristal, born on March 17, 1998, in Cleveland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 26, 2022, at the age of 24.
Loving son of Julie and Jeff Cristal, and beloved brother to Sara Cristal. Adam was a loving nephew to Michael and Susan Cristal, Rob and Jeny Neskey, Joanna and Jim Mocho, Brian Loveman and Susan Hagaman, Mitchell and Sally Lou Loveman, and Kristy and Rob Harteveldt. He was a dear cousin to Ryan Cristal (Natasha), Andrew Cristal, Mason Mocho, Grace Mocho, Annika Mocho, Elle Mocho, Ben Loveman, Zoe Loveman, Marin Loveman, Carly Loveman, Billy Loveman, Michael Harteveldt, Ryan Harteveldt and Lauren Harteveldt.
Adam had the biggest heart and will be missed by many. He lived life with kindness at his forefront and made sure that others were happy before himself. Adam loved his family and cared deeply for the people around him. He was a fighter. He fought hard until his body was ready to set him free.
Adam was an incredible athlete. He was a nationally ranked squash player in his younger years, and in high school, lettered in squash four times. With his teammates, he won two national championships on the University School squash team. Adam was co-captain of the squash team his senior year, as well as MVP. Adam loved basketball. He was so happy on the court. Adam was a gifted pianist. He loved to sing music from all generations and started writing his own music while in high school. Adam was able to listen to a song and effortlessly play it back on his piano.
He also loved his dogs Findley and Sadie. He was a friend for people when he could be. Adam shined bright while he was with us and we know his light will continue to shine.
Family is asking to honor Adam by living a life treating others with kindness and share in peace and happiness with those you love. Friends who wish may contribute to the Sky’s The Limit Fund (skysthelimitfund.org) or a fund of your choice.
There will be an in-person celebration of Adam’s life at 11 a.m. July 7 for immediate family only. Live streaming of service may be seen at 11 a.m. July 7 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Adam Cristal, click on his obituary and click on join live stream.
For those who are not able to view it at that time, a recording will be available on YouTube starting July 8 by searching Adam Cristal Funeral Service.
The family requests no visitation at the residence.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.