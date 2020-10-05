Charles Philip Cristal, born in Highland Park, Ill., to Eleanor and Charles W. Cristal, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2020 at 85, after a long illness.
Phil is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patricia (Wein); his brother, Thomas W. Cristal; sister-in-law, Sue Cristal (nee Garson); and nephew, Peter Cristal. Beloved father to Cathy (Dale) Lautenschleger and Beth (Doug) Bryant. Loving grandfather to Jamie Lautenschleger, Dana Lautenschleger, Mia Bryant and Kylie Bryant. He was a loving uncle to Michael (Susan) Cristal and Jeffrey (Julie) Cristal. Phil also leaves behind Barbara Moses, who was very special to him.
He always cherished his honorary family members, including John and Peggy Garson, and their sons, Chris Garson, Scott (Ann) Garson, Matt (Casey) Garson; and sister-in-law, Sondra (Thomas) Cristal.
Phil loved his long career as a stock broker at Merrill Lynch. He was an avid tennis player, previous member of Oakwood Country Club, Mayfield Country Club and The Cleveland Racquet Club, and cherished his family gatherings. Phil enjoyed photography, his many dogs and extra desserts. His contagious smile and laugh will not be forgotten.
The family is extremely appreciative of his many devoted caregivers.
There will be a virtual funeral service held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Oct. 8. For the Zoom link, please go to bkbmc.com, select “obituaries,” scroll down to Charles Philip Cristal, click on his obituary, then scroll down to “join live stream” and click on the link. The family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).