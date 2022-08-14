Sondra Loveman Cristal (nee Fain), beloved wife of the late S. Michael Loveman and Thomas W. Cristal. Loving mother of Brian (Susan) Loveman, Mitchell (Sally Lou) Loveman and Kristy (Robert) Harteveldt, Michael (Susan) Cristal, Jeff (Julie) Cristal and the late Peter Cristal. Devoted grandmother of Ben Loveman, Zoe Loveman (Brendan Rankowitz, fiance), Marin, Carly and Billy Loveman, Michael, Ryan and Lauren Harteveldt, Ryan (Natasha) Cristal, Andrew, Sara and the late Adam Cristal. Dear sister of the late Madeline Schoen and Charlotte (Gary) Newman.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Mayfield Cemetery. Family requests no visitation at the residence at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Friends who wish may contribute to the S. Michael Loveman/Kim Newman Cancer Research Fund c/o University Hospitals (uhgiving@uhhospitals.org) or by mail: University Hospitals Institutional Relations & Development, P.O.Box 94554 Cleveland, OH 44101-4554.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.