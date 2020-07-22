Thomas W. Cristal, born in Philadelphia to Eleanor and Charles W. Cristal, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at age 91.
Loving husband of Sondra Loveman Cristal (nee Fain). He was predeceased by his wife, Sue (nee Garson) and son, Peter. Beloved father to Michael (Susan) Cristal, Jeffrey (Julie) Cristal, Brian (Susan) Loveman, Mitchell (Sally Lou) Loveman and Kristy (Rob) Harteveldt. Loving grandfather to Ryan (Natasha) Cristal, Andrew Cristal, Sara Cristal, Adam Cristal, Benjamin Loveman, Zoe Loveman, Marin Loveman, Carly Loveman, Billy Loveman, Michael Harteveldt, Ryan Harteveldt and Lauren Harteveldt. He was the dear brother of C. Philip Cristal and dear brother-in-law of John D. (Peggy) Garson. Loving uncle to Chris Garson, Scott (Ann) Garson, Matt (Casey) Garson, Cathy (Dale) Lautenschleger and Beth (Doug) Bryant.
He was a dear and lifelong friend to many. Tom was business partners with Bob Files and Willis McFarlane through Files, Cristal & McFarlane, a partnership that was formed based solely on a handshake. Together, the three of them were life members of the Million Dollar Roundtable since 1950. They also formed Associated Inns & Restaurants Company of America (AIRCOA) in 1968. He served on the board of Progressive Corp., AIRCOA and Advanced Telecommunications Corp. He served as board chair of Oakwood Country Club, Enterprise Development Institute and the Cleveland Society for the Blind.
The family is most appreciative of the loving care provided by his caregivers: Rochelle, Kaliah, Nate, Jerica, Briana, Dejarnette, Eddie, Brenda, Tess, Cindy and several others.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Sue G. Cristal Breast Cancer Research Fund at University Hospitals, The Peter D. Cristal Brain Cancer Fund at University Hospitals, or a fund of your choice.