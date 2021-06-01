Larry Crystal, beloved father of Douglas (Theresa) Crystal, Tammi (Michael) Ginsberg and the late Brian Crystal. Devoted grandfather of Ryley, Meghan, Zachary and Matthew. Dear brother of the late Rochelle Brodsky.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. June 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Larry Crystal, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. June 3 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29500 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or the American Lung Association.