Gerna Cunix (nee Davis), 88, of Scarsdale, N.Y., passed away peacefully Aug. 25, 2020. Gerna was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Scranton, Pa.
She was the daughter of Dorothy and Phillip Davis and the sister of Jean Davis (all deceased). She was the loving spouse of Jerome Cunix (deceased). Gerna was the adored mother of David (Sally Mandel), Jeffrey (Leslie), and Robert (John Shelton) Cunix; grandmother to Phillip (Allison) Cunix, Jennifer Kuznicki, Danny (Malka) Cunix, and Stevie Cunix. Great-grandmother to Phillip and Allison’s daughter, Maple Jane.
Gerna and Jerry lived in Columbus, Canton and Youngstown for many years. After Jerry died in 1994, Gerna split her time between Los Angeles and New York City. She was active in her children’s school and youth group (BBYO) activities as well as other community organizations such as Pioneer Women (now NA’AMAT USA).
In her later years, she enjoyed and looked forward to her annual vacations with her family as they cruised and traveled with her sons, spouses, and grandchildren. She had a lifelong passion for mahjong and Broadway musicals. Her time in New York City allowed her to enjoy the theater district up to the last year or so of her life.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Zion Memorial Park, 5460 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Please observe social distancing if attending the service.
Family requests no visitation.
Donations in her memory may be made to Chabad of Solon, 5570 Harper Road, Solon, OH 44139, or the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.