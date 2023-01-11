Former Jerome, Ariz., mayor, Lewis J. “Lew” Currier, 86, died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mimi (Mary Gianasi); son, Christopher (Renee Decker); and grandson, Jake Currier.
Lew, born in Cleveland, moved with his wife and son to Jerome 52 years ago from San Francisco. Lew served his adopted town as mayor for two terms, on town council for at least six years and as town clerk.
His involvement with Jerome was not limited to politics. He and Mimi established the Verde Valley Transit Authority (VVTA), providing bus service in the early 1980s between Jerome and nearby towns. Until recently, Lew, a bookkeeper, was treasurer of the Jerome Humane Society, which Mimi helped found.
Lew, a gifted chef, apprenticed at the House of Joy in Jerome. He did catering and he and Mimi established Reynard, a cyber cafe, in Jerome. After the restaurant closed, Lew continued bookkeeping and catering, amazing friends and family with his culinary prowess.
After attending John Carroll University in the 1950s, Lew served in the U.S. Army for three years, the last year in Germany. He returned to Cleveland, where he met and married Mimi.
No services were held.
Contributions in Lew’s memory may be made to the Jerome Humane Society, P.O. Box 807, Jerome, AZ 86331, or any socially-conscious organization.