Eunice S. Curtis (nee Scharf), beloved wife of Burton, passed away Oct. 18, 2022.
Loving mother of Gayle (Daryl) Heiser and Sharon Weisman (Lou Horwitz). Devoted grandmother of Callie Heiser (Jeremy Burn), Casey (Joseph) Richman, Brandon Weisman and Brittany Weisman. Great-grandmother of Penelope. Dear sister of Elaine Levine. Cherished aunt of Gregg Levine, Jerry Levine and Holli Goodman.
Services will be held at noon Oct. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. Oct. 20, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 at the Weisman-Horwitz residence, 25861 Annesley Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view a live stream at noon Oct. 20 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Eunice Curtis and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.