Irving Cushner, 92, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. Irving was born July 31, 1928. Army veteran.
Beloved husband of Myrna Joy Cushner (nee Sachs); devoted father of Ken (Hyla) Cushner, Steven (Debbie) Cushner and Kathy (Fred) Kanter; loving grandfather of Shannon (Sean) Morris, Caitlyn (Craig) Kowalski, Daizy (Chris) Frazier, Gracie Cushner, Jeremy (Irina) Kanter, Molli Kanter and Sophie Kanter; cherished great-grandfather of Carter, Logan and Ellie Morris, Brody and Adelaide Kowalski, Masha and Bella Kanter; dear brother of the late Mildred Morrison.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew Section), 24855 Aurora Road in Solon.
To view this service at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, navigate to bit.ly/2HeAyGg.
