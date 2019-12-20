Dachner, Kenneth

Kenneth M. Dachner, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Amsterdam). Loving father of Julia (Joe) Sterne and Dayna (Ryan) Goldstein. Devoted grandfather of Cooper and Mason. Dear brother of Rhonda (Jeffrey) Miller and Sherri (Elliott, deceased) Gross.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will observe the week of shiva following services and interment until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22; from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 through Dec. 26; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at the residence, 5055 Crofton Ave. in Solon.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Richard Stein, Dr. "T," Heidi and the extremely compassionate staff at University Hospitals.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Department of Rheumatology at University Hospitals of Cleveland, The MICU c/o University Hospitals of Cleveland or the Humane Society.