Robin Beth Danaceau (nee Kutash), age 71, was born Nov. 20, 1951, and passed away Feb. 28, 2023.
Beloved wife of Marc Danaceau; devoted mother of Rachel Danaceau of Columbus and Gretchen Danaceau (Aric Dado) of Charlotte, N.C.; dear sister of Raymond (Kathleen Stacy) Kutash of Longmont, Colo.; cherished daughter of the late Audrey Sandberg (nee Landy); dearly loved niece of Alan and Ina Landy; cherished cousin of Pamela Landy (Sam Chow) of Waterford, Mich., Lisa (Jose) Landy of Tucson, Ariz., and Michael (Edie) Landy of Beachwood.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. March 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. March 3, please navigate to the services section on Robin’s webpage at bkbmc.com and click on “join livestream.”
Contributions in Robin’s memory are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).
