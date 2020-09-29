Moses "Morrie" Dannenhirsh, 80, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Wendy Dannenhirsh (nee Kaufman); dear brother of the late Marjorie Seal. Survived by Mordechai Seal, Elana Flax and Joel Seal.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Those who attend must observe social distancing.
To view this service at 2 p.m. Sept. 30, please navigate to bit.ly/30j187V.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Dannenhirsh family.
