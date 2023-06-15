Eugene Davidovits, 93, of Cleveland, passed away May 31, 2023.
Eugene was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Satu Mare (Satmar), Romania, and lived in Cleveland for 54 years. He was a devoted husband of Eva for 68 years. Loving father of Edina Heifetz and Judy Engelberg. Survivor of Auschwitz, where he lost his whole family. He was left an orphan at the age of 14. He leaves behind his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss his beautiful smile.
He is buried in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Chabad of Cleveland at 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood.