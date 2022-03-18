Jack Harold Davidson, age 90, of Beachwood, was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Cleveland and passed away on March 17, 2022.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband of Barbara (Bobbi) Bloom Tuber; beloved husband of Marjory Paul Davidson (deceased); father of Dr. Elisabeth Roter and Colin (Emily) Davidson; and Zadie of Zoe Davidson, Graham Davidson, Benjamin Roter, Leah Roter and Samuel Roter. Loving son of Aaron and Ruth Davidson (deceased), brother of Lois (Arthur) Reckler. Dear cousin and friend of Renee Dworkin.
Jack belonged to numerous organizations giving his time and knowledge to them. He was a life member of American Israel Numismatic Association, a life member of Society Israel Philatelists and a life member of Hadassah. He was a charter member of the United States Holocaust Museum and a former teacher of Pirke Avoth and the Holocaust at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Jack was a previous president of Mr. and Mrs. Club at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, the first president of The Friends of the Beachwood Library and a pastoral care volunteer at University Hospital. His numerous involvements and contributions included being a member of the Beachwood Shade Tree Commission, a founding member of The Beachwood School Foundation, a board member of Beachwood Elder class, a facilitator of Beachwood Current Events classes.
He was a member of the Playhouse Square Foundation. Jack was continuous student at Florida Atlantic University Lifelong Learning Institute and the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies at CWRU’s Lifelong Learning Institute.
He was an associate member of Brandeis Boca Raton and Brandeis Trails of Delray and constant attendee of their lectures. He was a constant attendee (three times a week) of Temple Anshei Shalom in Delray Beach lectures that were given by retired and not retired professors or experts in their topics.
When in Delray Beach, Fla., and in Cleveland, Jack and Bobbi consistently attended lectures on Israel, Middle East and American Presidents, American History and Jewish history.
His collection of old movies on DVD kept him on his stationary bike every day. Jack loved musical theater - anywhere. He attended art shows and little and big theater at every opportunity.
He surprised many when he performed in the singing and dancing shows when he lived at Huntington Pointe, Fla., in 2016 and 2017.
His Jewish literature (in English) library was larger than those of some synagogues. He read all of them and reread many. His first taste of fiction came when he started reading on Kindle.
Jack would never allow anyone to schedule him to be anywhere when The Ohio State Buckeyes were playing football.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. March 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 3 p.m. March 20, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1647562112173263.
Interment will take place in Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends following interment until 8 p.m. March 20, and from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Davidson residence, 6 Stratford Ct. in Beachwood.
Contributions in memory of Jack are suggested to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or to The Temple-Tifereth Israel (ttti.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Davidson family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.