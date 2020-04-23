Irma Davies, fondly known by family and friends as “Deda,” daughter of Edward and Anne DePascale of Meadville, Pa., was born on Nov. 25, 1919. At 100 years of age, Irma passed away March 9, 2020, at her home in Beachwood.
She was married to David R. Davies until his death in 1987.
Irma is remembered as a gracious hostess and avid bridge player.
As a young woman she worked in accounting at a radio station in Sharon, Pa., where she also read books over the air to children, one of whom, George Yuhasz, recently published an award winning children’s book, “Imagine That,” written in her honor as he’d loved her his lifetime through, remembering her at Christmas every year including this last one.
During World War II, she enlisted in and served our country in the WAVES.
One of seven children including herself, Mary DePascale, Susan Goodsir, Gloria Mongillo, Peter DePascale, Constance Thoma, Anne Meyer and Inez Markel.
Irma is survived by sister Inez Markel of Newburgh, N.Y.; nieces, Nancy Fraser, Mary McQueen, Carol Anderson and Christine Merkel; and nephews, Dan Thoma, William Meyer, Edward Meyer, Mark Mongillo, Jason Mongillo and Bob Merkel.