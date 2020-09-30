Adeline “Addie” Collin Davis (nee Amster), daughter of the late Minnie and Abe Amster; beloved wife of the late Milton ‘Mitch’ Collin and the late Edward Davis; devoted and cherished mother of Wendy Collin Sorin (Dr. Steven) of Durham, N.C., and Dr. Marc Collin (Dr. Rita Cydulka) of Shaker Heights; adored grandmother of Dr. Daniel Sorin (Deborah), Meredith Petrnousek (Dr. Martin), Matthew Collin, Alyssa “Lissy” Allen (Daniel) and Noah Collin; dearest great-grandmother of Jason and Julie Sorin, Andreas and Maya Petrnousek, and Ezra and Samuel Allen; dear sister of Sandra Stechler (Sigmund, deceased); beloved aunt of Michelle (Richard) Letsky; and stepmother of Robert (Rhonda, deceased) Davis and Martin (Beth) Davis.
Adeline was a beautiful and caring woman with a delightful sense of humor and style. She grew up in Cleveland and attended John Adams High School where she met her beloved Mitch. They were married on Sept. 18, 1949, and raised Wendy and Marc in a loving and supportive home.
Due to the illnesses of her parents, Mitch and, later, Ed, she became a caretaker almost continuously for several decades without complaint. Her dedication to her loved ones showed no bounds. She was a grandmother for more than half her life and her five grandchildren each have wonderful memories of their fun and cool Nana. She was further blessed to have six great-grandchildren, including Sammy, who was born just two weeks before her death. She was the big sister and best friend of Sandra. The beautiful Amster girls turned many heads.
Addie had many lifelong friends from elementary and high school. She also developed close friendships while working in the personnel and orthopedics departments of Mt. Sinai Medical Center. She later worked at June Greenwald Antiques where she could pursue her love of antiques and beautiful objects that began with Mitch, who was an owner of Shaker Just-Rite Cleaners and later followed his dream to become an antiques dealer.
Due to the pandemic that arrived just as she entered Menorah Park, her final months were very difficult. No in-person visits were allowed and she was unable to hug, kiss, or hold the hands of her loved ones. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2020.
A private graveside service was held Sept. 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. She will be missed forever.